Joju George receives National Award, 'Sudani from Nigeria' team boycotts event

Amid protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act from many Malayalam celebs, Joju George attends the National film awards.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gave away the 66th National Film Awards at a function in New Delhi on Monday. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar was also present at the occasion.

Actor Joju George who won the special mention for his performance in Joseph recived the award. And, like always, Joju was seen in his typical style with black kurta and white mundu.

Meanwhile, the crew of Sudani from Nigeria, which won the best Malayalam movie, boycotted the event in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, (CAA).

At the 2018 National Film Awards, besides the award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, Savithri Sreedharan received a Special Mention for her performance in the film. And she too boycotted the event citing the same reason.

Meanwhile, others stars including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana were also seen attending the event.

Late cinematographer MJ Radhakrishnan had won the award for the movie Olu and his wife recived the award on behalf of him.

Actress Keerthy Suresh who won the best actress for Mahanati attended the event along with her parents and collected the award from Venkaiah Naidu.

Best Director award wsa given to Aditya Dhar for his debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Badhaai Ho, about a family dealing with a late pregnancy, got the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.