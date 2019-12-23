Here's the truth behind Kireedan Jose's viral photos from hospital | Video

Actor Mohanraj who is popularly known by his screen name Kireekadan Jose is reportedly admitted in the Thiruvananthapuram general hospital for the last one month. His videos and pictures from the hospital, in which the actor looks weak and fragile, are doing the rounds on the social media. However, his family said that there is no truth in the rumors and added that he was not in a serious condition. AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu said that production controller Badusha was with Kireekadan Jose at the hospital and that the association is willing to help the actor in every way possible.

“I spoke with Mohanraj. Production controller Badusha is with him right now. We spoke with Mohanraj’s wife as well. They say that they are financially alright and there is no truth in what is spread on the social media. Besides, they can avail a departmental insurance coverage as well,” said Edavela Babu.

The AMMA general secretary said that Mohanraj had always worried that he has two girl children. The actor suffers from a severe state of varicose vein and it is extremely difficult for him to walk. Babu said that Mohanraj had been experiencing difficulties since the time he filmed for the movie Chirakodinja Kinakkal. “He could complete the movie only because all of us had helped him. Now, the condition has reached a severe state. Badusha had reached the hospital as soon as he knew about it. The news that is spreading about Mohanraj is completely false. He, however, has a slightly slurred speech due to this condition. Other than that he is alright. Badusha has informed the family that the association is willing to give financial assistance. Mohanraj who stays at his elder brother’s house in Thiruvananthapuram is currently admitted in the hospital,” explained Edavela Babu.

Mohanraj has shined as the antagonist in the blockbuster movies like Kireedam and Chenkol which catapulted him to fame. Meanwhile, there have been many reports that the hospitalized actor was struggling financially, with no one to help him.

Mohanraj made his debut through the film Moonam Mura directed by K Madhu. Kireedam, which earned him praises, was only his second movie. He is one of the well known faces who played some strong and memorable villain roles in Malayalam cinema. The actor tried his hands in comedy as well in the Mohanlal starrer Hello.