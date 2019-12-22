{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actress Mrudula Murali gets engaged

Malayalam actress Mrudula Murali is all set to get hitched. The actress on Sunday got engaged to Nitin Malini Vijay at a private resort in Kochi.

A few photos from the function has landed online. Mrudula was seen in a red and golden lehenga while Nitin was spotted in a golden kurta and purple coat.

Many celebs from the industry including actress Bhavana were spotted at the function. 

Murudula made her debut with the Malayalam film Red Chillies. Later, she received critical acclaim for her role as Shenbagavalli in her debut Tamil film Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA. She was also noted for her role in Ayal Njanalla opposite to Fahadh Faasil.

Mrudula got her major breakthrough with the Bollywood movie Raagdesh, where she played Captain Lakshmi Sehgal.

On the other hand, Nitin Malini Vijay is a filmmaker and has also assisted a few movies.

