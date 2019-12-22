Manju Warrier was quite shocked when she spotted her mother among the audience at one of her promotional events.

After a moment of surprise, the actress expressed her happiness by embracing her mother. She was clearly excited to invite her mother, who had accompanied her to countless stages, onto this stage. This special union happened at the ‘Dinner with Manju and Team Prathi Poovan Kozhi’ event organized by Manorama Online in association with Chungath Jewelry.

22 women who work as sales girls in various shops and showrooms across Kerala and their family members took part in the grand event.

It was conducted as part of the elaborate promotional events of the movie Prathi Poovan Kozhi directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Manju was not informed that her mother Girija too would be attending the event. Her eyes gleamed with surprise and happiness when she saw her mother walk onto the stage. The audience too had joined in the happiness of the mother – daughter duo with huge applause.

Girija had always been supportive of Manju’s career and has played major role in her growth as an actress. However, Girija never appears for any public events especially the movie promotional programs.

It is for the first time that Girija Warrier has attended the promotional event of a movie. The cast and crew of Prathi Poovan Kozhi too had attended the promotional program.