Stars shine at Filmfare Awards South 2019, here's the complete winners' list

The 66th edition of Filmfare Awards (South) was held on Saturday and many big stars graced the event.

While Joju George and Soubin Shahir won Best Actor (Malayalam), Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi won Best Actor (Tamil). Yash bagged the Best Actor (Kannada) and Ram Charan won Best Actor (Telugu). Manju Warrier, Trisha and Keerthy Sureshbagged the Best Actress trophy in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Here's the compiled list winners from the night:

Malayalam

Best Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee.Ma.Yau.)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Joju George (Joseph)

Best Actor Critics: Soubin Shahir (Sudani From Nigeria)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Manju Warrier (Aami)

Best Actress Critics: Nimisha Sajayan (Eeda)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Vinayakan (Ee.Ma.Yau)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Savithri Sreedharan (Sudani From Nigeria)

Best Music Album: Kailas Menon (Theevandi)

Best Lyrics: B.K. Harinarayanan- Jeevamshamayi (Theevandi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Vijay Yesudas– Poomuthole (Joseph)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Anne Amie – Aararo (Koode)

Tamil

Best Film: Pariyerum Perumal

Best Director: Ram Kumar (Ratsasan)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Dhanush (Vada Chennai), Vijay Sethupathi (’96)

Best Actor Critics: Arvind Swami (Chekka Chivantha Vaanam)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Trisha (’96)

Best Actress Critics: Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Satyaraj (Kanaa)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Saranya Ponvannan (Kolamavu Kokila)

Best Music Album: Govind Vasantha (’96)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram (Hey Penne- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Chinmayi (Kaathalae Kaathalae - ’96)

Best Lyrics: Karthik Netha (Kaathalae Kaathalae - ’96)

Telugu

Best Film: Mahanati

Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)

Best Actor Critics: Dulquer Salman (Mahanti)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Keerthi Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Actress Critcs: Rashmika Mandanna(Geetha Govindam )

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Jagapati Babu (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Anasuya Bharadwaj (Rangasthalam)

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad - (Rangasthalam)

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose - Yentha Sakkagunnaave (Rangasthalam)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram - Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale (Geetha Govindam)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal -- Mandaraa Mandaraa (Bhaagamathie)

Kannada

Best Movie: KGF

Best Director: Mansore (Nathicharami)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Yash (KGF)

Best Actor Critics: Sathish Ninasam (Ayogya)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Manvitha Kamath (Tagaru)

Best Actress Critics: Sruthi Hariharan (Nathicharami)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Dhananjay (Tagaru)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Sharanya (Nathicharami)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sanjith Hegde -- Shaakuntle Sikkalu (Naduve Antaravirali)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Bindhumalini – Bhaavalokada (Nathicharami)

Best Lyrics: Dr H S Venkatesh Murthy -- Sakkareya Paakadali (Hasiru Ribbon)

Best Music Album: Vasuki Vaibhav (Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai)

Debut

Best Debut (Female): Raiza Wilson (- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal) (Tamil)

Saniya Iyyapan (Queen) (Malayalam)

Technical Awards

Best Cinematography: R. Rathnavelu (Rangasthalam)

Best Choreography: Prabhu Deva, Jani (Rowdy Baby- Maari 2)

Life Time Achievement

Hariharan