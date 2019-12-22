Actor-VJ Adil Ibrahim gets married to Namitha

Actor Adil Ibrahim got married to Namitha in a grand ceremony on Saturday.

The wedding reception was held at Grand Hyatt, Kochi.

Celebrities such as Pearle Maaney, Srinish, Parvathy Nambiar, Aswathy Sreekanth attended the marriage reception wishing and posing with the newly married couple.

Adil, was and RJ at a radio statin in Dubai. He debuted in Sanjeev Sivan's Endless Summer in 2013, that saw him playing the role Unni alongside National award-winning actors Salim Kumar and Seema Biswas.

His first film as the lead actor was in Persiakkaran (2014), directed by Ashok R Nath. He was also one of the main lead in multi-starrer Achayans.

Adil was recently seen in Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer in which he played the role of a journalist.

Meanwhile, he got his big break as TV host with the popular show 'D4 Dance'. He anchored the show along with Pearle Maaney and later also gained wide applauds as the host of 'Still Standing', aired on Mazhavil Manorama.

For the wedding reception, many of the former D4 Dance participants came together and also danced along with the bride and groom.