10 Malayalam movie posters that grabbed eyeballs in 2019

It is the time of the year to pick the best things. We will soon bring you the top movies of 2019. But before that, we thought it will be better to pick the 10 best film posters that grabbed most of the eyeballs.

Like movie selection, poster pick too is an onerous task. For, we found hundreds of unique works. And here are our picks, which, we think, stand out for their creativity, aesthetics and quality.

1. Chola

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's films are devoid of the usual commercial elements and instead stresses on the socio-political issues. His movie posters too reflect the same. More than highlighting the actors, the theme gets most of the space on the posters.

This year, Sanal's movie Chola had grabbed attention and the posters too became a big hit. One cane see a snake's head, with the face of three actor's face in splits over a knife. The red background and title writing in white is something to be noted.

2. Joothan

Joothan's poster shows the animated picture of a baby boy resting on the horns of a cow. With grey background below the baby, you could see a blue fish. The title is placed on top and above it is placed a set of burning candles.

The film marks the comeback of veteran director Bhadran after 14 years. The director, while sharing on his social media accounts also chose a striking caption for the poster that reads: "In 35 years of my film career, I have become a burning candle that no storm can put off."

3. Trance

Trance has movie buffs excited as Anwar Rasheed returns to direction after seven years. Movie buffs are all the more excited right after the poster was released. While the first look poster of Trance has an ever-energetic Fahadh Faasil in a rockstar avatar, it was the second poster that left everyone guessing about the movie.

And this one had Fahadh featuring himself as someone in a mental asylum who is in his crazy self. The purple-hued poster with blurry letters is yet another highlight of the poster.

4. Android Kunjappan

Posters of the Suraj-Soubin and Robot-starrer are as cute as the movie. The posters grabbed attention as it come with a QR codes and features a robot.

Drawing inspiration from Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic painting of goddess Lakshmi and a defining moment from Ramayana where Lord Hanuman opens his chest to reveal a picture of Lord Rama and Sita, the robot in the poster reveals a picture of Soubin on its chest. Apart from the interesting take, the poster pretty much summed up the movie.

5. Thottapan

Thottappan means godfather – someone who has the stature of a birth father and the film was centered on a man who becomes guardian to a girl he is not related to.

The poster of the movie which shows Vinayakan holding a baby aloft has condensed the basic thread of the movie. Moreover, it refers to the emotional bond without bringing the colour, caste or creed.

6. Prathi Poovan Kozhi

The Manju Warrier-starrer is gearing up for a Christmas release. And ahead of its release, the poster has got everyone talking.

Staying true to the title, the poster has a feisty looking Manju Warrier with three cocks masking her face partially. Only once the movie hits the screens we get to know who is the real 'prathi' (culprit).

7. Uyare

The posters played key roles in the success of the movie in which Parvathy played the role of an acid attack victim. The team released two posters for the movie. Just a day before its release, a poster revealing a partial portion of Parvathy's face covering the acid attack-affected half made its online appearance.

And a week after the movie was released, another poster featuring Parvathy's other half was revealed. The poster made a bold statement and it hinted that Parvathy's character Pallavi is not a victim but a survivor.

8. Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi

The posters of Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi are quirky. The youth-centric movie, starring Shabareesh Verma, Krishna Sankar, Althaf, Siju Wilson and Shiyas, revolves around a group of friends who come together for a birthday party.

And this poster depicts the fun in its truest sense. All of them are seen literally on air making viewers more curious about the movie.

9. Kamala

Kamala's poster had Aju Varghese in an intense get-up standing behind a cave that somewhat had a woman's image.

In the movie, he is in search of a woman that goes with the tagline ‘One beautiful puzzle, 36 hours’.

10. Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam

The title of the movie might sound similar to Malayalam film followers as it has been referred to, in the popular 1990 movie No 20 Madras Mail.

When it comes to the 2019 movie, there is a murder and the poster clearly indicates about the same. The sun is high up in the sky while a dog sitting near a hole hinting something fishy.

Bonus: June

The strategically released June's poster managed to find a place in our list. “A TV scroll mentioning that this year June will come in February,” and that meant the release date of June movie. Cleverly made, indeed.