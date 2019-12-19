Kalyani opens up on her parents' divorce, says she was shocked

Director Priyadarshan and actress Lissy's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan is making her Kollywood debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming Tamil film, Hero. Kalyani has now geared up for her Kollywood debut film, which is all set to release worldwide on December 20. During one of the interviews, Kalyani also spoke about her parents Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce. She also spoke about how her relationship with parents has not been affected in any way but has only become stronger.

Kalyani, in an interview to The Hindu, spoke that the divorce came as a huge shock, but she also stated that the family is at peace now and most importantly, happy.

"It always takes a toll. It is not like divorce will never affect anybody. But I applaud my parents for they never really put us in hell. Whatever, emotionally, they were going through... they made sure they never took that out at home. Obviously, the divorce was a shock, but today we are all the happiest we could be... we are at peace, and I think my relationship with my parents are much stronger now. That is the most important thing," she said.

In 2016, Lissy and Priyadarshan ended their 24-year-long relationship. Later, in an interview Lissy said, "This is the end of a long and often very difficult road. All of us can now move on. I thank all my lawyers, friends and well-wishers for their unconditional support and prayers. I am grateful to both my children for all their love affection and support."

It was just recently that Priyadarshan shared a throwback photo of his wedding day with Lissy.

Meanwhile, Kalyani has turned out to be busy actress. She stepped into the industry with Telugu film Hello opposite Akhil Akkineni and is yet to make Malayalam debut. She will be seen in Mohanlal-starrer Kunjali Marakkar and in Anoop Sathyan's directorial debut opposite to Dulquer Salmaan. The young actress has also signed Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam opposite to Pranav Mohanlal.