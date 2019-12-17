'Gully Boy' out of Oscar race, 10 short-listed films announced

Zoya Akhtar's movie Gully Boy has been out from the race of Oscars 2020. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer failed to come in the short-listed films announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy shortlisted the list in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

The 10 short-listed films are: the Czech Republic’s The Painted Bird; Estonia’s Truth and Justice; France’s Les Misérables; Hungary’s Those Who Remained; North Macedonia’s Honeyland; Poland’s Corpus Christi; Russia’s Beanpole; Senegal’s Atlantics; South Korea’s Parasite and Spain’s Pain and Glory.

The shortlist was culled from 91 eligible films.

Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on January 13. The Oscars will be held on February 9 in Los Angeles.