Netizen calls Akshay Kumar 'spineless'; Anurag Kashyap agrees

Akshay Kumar, who is currently facing wrath from people for "accidentally" liking a controversial tweet amidst protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, was called "spineless" by a Twitter user, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has similar views about the "Gold" actor.

"I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing," the user tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Kashyap wrote: "Absolutely."

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

It all started after Akshay on Monday morning took to Twitter to clarify that he had earlier "accidentally" liked a tweet by Jamia Millia Islamia university students.

At a time when many Bollywood celebs are lashing out at authorities over tension at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, Akshay landed himself in a soup by liking a video that mocked the attack on Jamia.

He later clarified, "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts."

Kashyap even slammed the government, calling it "fascist".

"This has gone too far.. can't stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet," Kashyap tweeted on Monday.