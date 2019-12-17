Aamir Khan spotted in Changanassery, to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood star Aamir Khan was spotted on the roads of Changanassery and fans were quite surprised and amused.

Reports are now rife that after Kolkata schedule, Aamir Khan has landed in God's own country to shoot a few portions of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The Bollywood star would film a few scenes at the Kappil beach near Jatayu before proceeding to Kanyakumari. Aamir spent Monday night, at the Raviz Hotel in Kollam.

Earlier, the official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, directed by Advait Chandan was shot in Rupnagar, Punjab.

A few videos have landed online where one get to see fans taking selfies and the star walking in casuals with his team. As he couldn’t hit the gym while shooting, Amir had asked to stop the car on his way back and ran for 10 kilometers to catch up some exercise. Now, in new look, Aamir seems to have undergone massive transformation yet again.

The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Directed by Advait of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.