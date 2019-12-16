Actress Mahalakshmi gets married to Nirmal Krishna

Malayalam film and TV actress Mahalakshmi got married to Nirmal Krishna on Sunday.

The traditional ceremony was held at Trivandrum and was attended by friends and family including a few celebs from the industry.

Going by the pics and video, Mahalakshmi looked gorgeous in bridal saree while the groom was spotted in a traditional shirt and mundu.

Stars including Vindhuja Menon her daughter, Beena Antony, Manu Nair, Anand Narayanan were seen along with the newly-married.

Mahalakshmi was a dancer before she stepped into the world of acting. She was much noted for her role as a child artist in Dileep starrer Thilakkam. Mahalakshmi played the character of a transgender in the movie Ardhanari which made her even more popular.

Later, she ventured into popular shows like Autograph, Kunjali Marakkar, Ramayanam, Ulladakkam, and Sivakami. She has been part of game shows in a Malayalam channel.