Rajinikanth's Darbar trailer release date confirmed

And Rajinikanth is back with Darbar. Earlier there were rumours that the trailer of Rajinikanth's Darbar will release on his birthday but later fans were in for a disappointment when the makers didn't release the trailer. Filmmaker AR Murugadoss himself took to Twitter to reveal the trailer release date.

The Ghajini director stated that the trailer of Darbar will release on December 16 at 6:30 PM. His post reads, "Hello Friends, Get ready for an action packed Trailer!!! Happy to announce that we will be launching the Trailer of DARBAR on 16th, 6:30 PM. Enjoy... (sic)"

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Darbar also features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Darbar is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.