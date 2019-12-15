Prithviraj and Indrajith team up for Ayalvashi

Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumar are teaming up for Irshad Parari’s debutant film. The film has been titled as Ayalvashi and Prithviraj Productions will be producing it.

Irshad Parari is the elder brother of Muhsin Parari, who directed KL 10 Path and co-wrote Sudani From Nigeria and Virus. Irshad had also assisted Prithviraj in his directorial debut ‘Lucifer’. Indrajith was part of Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer.

The Sukumaran brothers have earlier come together in films like Police, Classmates and Double Barrel.

This film will be Prithviraj’s third production venture after the sci-fi thriller ‘9’ and the upcoming Driving Licence.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is awaiting the release of ‘Driving Licence’ which will hit the screens on December 20. On the other hand, Indrajith stepped into web series with ‘Queen’ also starring Remya Krishnan in the lead.