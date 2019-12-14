WCC says ‘no’ to cyber attacks and online bullying through unique campaign

It is no great secret that Indian women face ruthless online bullying on a regular basis, even making the cyber space quite unsafe for them. From body shaming to extreme character assassination, hundreds of faceless bullies hide behind fake profiles or gang up to insult or hurt women. The Women in Cinema Collective has now taken a stand against cyber bullying by organizing a 10 day campaign. They have even shared a note on their social media page explaining why they have initiated such a campaign.

Their initiative, NO TO CYBER VIOLENCE, a 10 day campaign invites media and the public to join hands to “Recognize, Report and Prevent” online abuse. “Honorable Kerala Governor Shri Arif Muhammad Khan while recently honoring the WCC pointed out that any society could truly be developed only if the women of that society are respected. The UN Women has just completed its 16 day campaign to end violence against women and speak up against it. It is a painful reality that despite being 50% of the population, the public space is being curtailed for women and they are attacked even at their homes and work places. The entry of the internet is the biggest change that has happened in this century and it functions as a major space for public interaction. This offered a tremendous scope that enable free interaction between people, breaching all the boundaries and barriers. This was also a great opportunity to overcome the gender inequalities. However, now, it has become a fertile playing ground for the male chauvinistic values to thrive,” wrote WCC on their page.

They further explain that the harassment faced by women in the cyber space was the true representation of the violence that they face offline as well. They add that online shaming, harassment, abuse and violations have become a streak or tendency in the virtual world. The WCC emphatically says that it is time to raise voice against such anti social tendencies. “Can this happen in a democracy where freedom of speech is a fundamental right? Why are women who speak their minds or express themselves shouted at, taunted and harassed with threats of rape and murder? All these for a Facebook post? What is this if it is not the curtailment of one’s space and freedom of speech?” asks WCC.

The post says that most online harassers are strangers and unknown people who prefer to hide their true identities. However, there are many who seek the online space to trigger hate and abuse of horrific proportions. They explain that personal vendettas are often promoted by the faceless mobs that are just happy to tear someone apart. WCC accuses media companies like Facebook for their inaction that adds to this menace. They say that it is often the women who pay the price for such callousness, as their social life gets curtailed.

The post even lists the names of actresses and artists like Sajitha Madathil, Manju Warrier, Dhanya Rajendran, Divya Gopinath, Aparna Prasanti, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Mridula Devi , Riima Kallingala and Shaheena Nafeesa who had been brutally trolled or attacked online for expressing their opinions or taking stands. They point out that the number of women who refrain from expressing their thoughts and opinions on social media, fearing attacks and bullying, have soared lately. “The struggles and negotiations faced by Malayali women on the cyber space is clearly documented in the research report called ‘Walking on Eggshells in Cyberspace’ prepared by the Center for Developmental Studies. Such attacks are unlawful. This is gender based violence and it needs to stop. WCC condemns such attacks; with Sajitha, Manju, Dhanya, Aparna, Shaheena and with her,” writes WCC.

“WCC stands in solidarity with every survivor of such attacks on the social media, beyond gender identities. WCC has launched a 10 day campaign SAY NO TO CYBER VIOLENC against bullying and attacks on the cyber space. Being part of the problem or solution does not have to do with one’s gender. Recognize, Report, Prevent,” WCC concludes their note. They have also shared the hastags #nocyberviolence, #problemorsolution? #wcc.