Shane Nigam voices out against drugs in Valiyaperunnal trailer

With Valiyaperunnal, Shane Nigam is gearing up for something big. The trailer of Shane Nigam;s much awaited Valiyaperunnal has released online.

After a slew of realistic roles, Shane Nigam seems to have taken up a mass role. The over 1-minute video opens with Vinayakan's narration saying 'these people have no common sense and have landed in films without any sensibility'. And suddenly the video shows a few shots and comes in Shane's dialogue, 'I had warned of using drugs and working with me.'

We are then introduced to a slew of characters including Shane, Sudheer Karamana, Himika Bose, Nishanth Sagar, Captain Raju and others. Incidently, Valiyaperunnal is actor Captain Raju's last movie which he shot for before his death.

The trailer suggests that the movie has all elements including action, dance and romance. Touted to be an emotional drama, Valiyaperunnal is set in the backdrop of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

Directed by Dimal Dennis, the screenplay is by the director and Thasreeq Abdul Salam. Produced by Monisha Rajeev, the cinematography is helmed by Suresh Rajan music is handled by Rex Vijayan.

The movie is slated to hit screens by December 20.