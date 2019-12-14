Remember Sajitha Betti? Here's what the actress is up to these days

Malayalam actress Sajitha Betti is a familiar face during 2000's. She was known for her bold roles and cat eye and belonged to a community of Urdu-speaking Muslims from Hyderabad.

She made her movie debut as child actress in 1992 movie Mr & Mrs. Later she forayed as an anchor in Television channels. She was also featured in many albums and advertisements. From there she stepped into Malayalam Television serials and is well known among Malayali's for portraying negative roles.

But currently, the actress has left the industry and settled down with her family. In a recent interview given to a Malayalam magazine, Sajitha revealed that she stopped acting as she wanted to spend time with her baby.

She married Shamas on August 12, 2012. Though she continued acting in serials after her wedding, she decided to leave acting after she deliverey a baby girl last year. She also clarified in the interview that she will return to movie industry only if she gets a strong character. She also thanked actor Dileep for supporting her when she entered the industry.