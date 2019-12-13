Priyadarshan remembers his special day, shares wedding pic with Lissy

Director Priyadarshan and actress Lissy got divorced in 2014 after 24 years of marriage. And looks like Priyadarshan is yet to get over the estranged phase. On Friday, the filmmaker took to Facebook and shared a throwback wedding photo of him along with Lissy.

He captioned the photo, “Memories never die...December 13th, 1990” (sic.)

Earlier, there were rumours that the two are living together and would get married again in December on the date they first got married. However, Lissy herself finally put the rumours to rest by putting out a post on her social media stating that she and her ex-husband would never get back together.

After the duo was granted divorce, Lissy issued a statement which read, “It was often fierce and uncivilised battle on and off the courts until a compromise was reached at the Madras High Court. Perhaps the ugliness of our divorce proceedings says all about the kind of marriage we have had. Anyway, I feel relieved now."

On the other hand, Priyadarshan said, “Let everyone be happy.”

They have two children. Their daughter Kalyani is currently shooting for Malayalam movie directed by Anoop Sathyan starring Dulquer Salmaan. She has also bagged the lead role in Vineeth Sreenivasan movie titled Hridayam opposite to Pranav Mohanlal.