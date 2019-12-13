Akshay Kumar gifts Twinkle Khanna a pair of 'onion earrings'

With the skyrocketing prices of onions across the country, looks like onions are going to be of great value.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar surprised his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna by giving her a special gift. Her husband Akshay Kumar, who was recently on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, brought a pair of onion earrings that were offered to Kareena on the show.

Later, sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward."

Ever since the rising price of onions has become at the centre of talk, Internet has been flooded with memes and trolls since quite a few days.