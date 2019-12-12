{{head.currentUpdate}}

Watch wedding teaser of Sreekumar and Sneha

Sneha Sreekumar and SP Sreekumar's wedding have been talk of the talk since Wednesday. The duo got married at the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Thrippunithura, Kochi and fans have been pouring congratulatory messages for the two on social media.
Marimayam fame couple Sreekumar and Sneha tie the knot in real life

The video of the wedding is now doing the rounds. While Sneha was seen in a red and orange saree for the temple, for the reception she opted for a blue and green combination. Many celebs from the industry including Surabhi Lakshmi, Rachana Narayankutty and Ann Rajan were also spotted.

Sneha and Sreekumar are widely known for their roles in the show Marimayam. The duo played the characters Mandodary and Lolithan, respectively. This TV show shot them to fame instantly. 

