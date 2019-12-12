Rajinikanth's birthday: daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya share special wishes

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday on Thursday. While fans and friends are wishing are pouring in wishes from all corners, the sweetest wishes came from his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya.

The daughters posted heartfelt birthday notes for their father on Instagram.

Posting a series of pictures from their family get together, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote, "Happy birthday my life. my father... My everything!!"

Sharing a picture of Rajnikanth with an endearing note, Aishwaryaa wrote, "Will follow forever ... just to see that smile .. happy birthday Appa."

Meanwhile, fans pf the star have lined a number of film screenings and special events, such as serving free meals to the poor and organising blood donation drives, as well as arranging for prayers to be offered at temples across Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth's 167th film is expected to release in January and his 168th film is already in the pre-production stage. On his big day, reports are rife that Rajini will either make an appearance or issue a statement.