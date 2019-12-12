Aashiq Abu to direct Shah Rukh Khan

Director Aashiq Abu is all set to direct Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The initial discussions about the movie was held at Shah Rukh's Mumbai residence 'Mannat'. Aashiq himself confirmed the news.

Syam Pushkaran will be helming the script of the movie.

Aashiq clarified that it will be a Bollywood movie and not a remake from a Malayalam movie. Touted to be an action drama, Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chilli will be producing the movie.

Reports are rife that Shah Rukh was impressed after watching Virus helmed by Aashiq Abu and he himself had personally invited the filmmaker and writer Syam Pushkaran to have a discussion regarding the movie.

Earlier, it was said that Shah Rukh had also provided dates for Bigil director Atlee though an official confirmation is yet to happen. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in Anand L. Rai's Zero.