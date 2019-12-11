Marimayam fame couple Sreekumar and Sneha tie the knot in real life

SP Sreekumar and Sneha Sreekumar are two familiar faces to the Malayalam television audience. They are better known by the name of their characters Lolithan and Mandodari. One of the most funny and energetic couples on mini-screen, Lolithan and Mandodari disclosed about their real-life love affair at the time of their engagement. Now, the two have tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony.

Sneha Sreekumar, originally an Ottan Thullal artist, came to mini-screen through amateur theater. She proved her multifaceted acting skills through 'Marimayam,' a social satire series on Mazhavil Manorama. The duo have also acted in several movies independently.

Sreekumar played a powerful antagonist character in the Prithviraj movie 'Memories.' He is also a theater enthusiast.