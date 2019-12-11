“Shane trying to justify himself by blaming others”, says Sharath Menon

Kochi: Sharath Menon, the director of stalled Shane Nigam starrer Veyil, said that the actor was trying to justify his act of storming out of the sets of the movie by unjustly blaming him and the film’s cinematographer. Shane had earlier told the media persons that it was not the producer but the director and the cameraman who had bothered him the most when Veyil’s filming was resumed after the compromise talks.

Sharath expressed hope that he would be able to complete the movie after resolving all the differences. He added that he couldn’t think of giving up the movie as had worked hard for years to finally make it happen. “The shooting could be completed if Shane cooperates for 15 more days. The movie which began in May this year had been shot only for 27 days so far. The schedules of other artists and technicians who are working in this movie too have been jeopardized. Shane never came on time for the filming from the beginning itself. This had created problems while we were shooting at the Viyyoor central jail. Shane has clearly shown indifference since 16th last month, when he came back on the sets after resolving the issues with the producer. He would arrive on the sets only at midnight even if we schedule the shoot at 7 pm,” said Sharath.

The director claimed that it would be past midnight when Shane finally comes out of his caravan, for the shot. He further added that it would be difficult to bring the actor back if he goes to the caravan after each shot. “We tried to resolve this by reducing the number of shots. On the night when Shane claimed that we bothered him deliberately by changing the focus and lighting for a shot, he had only filmed 4 shots between 11 pm and 2 am,” claimed the director.

“We were instructed that everything should be informed at the producers association. They had told us to call pack up if he continued like this,” says Sharath.