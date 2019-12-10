In the wake of the ongoing Shane Nigam row, Producers' Association president M Ranjith stated that there won't be any compromise talks. “How can issues be sorted when we are addressed as mentally sick people? How can someone expect to hold reconciliation talks with such an attitude?” He asked.

Further Ranjith added, “We have no personal issues with Shane though he has blamed us. BWe wish to ask, which organisation with self respect would stand such irresponsible statements. Even AMMA (actors body) and FEFKA (the body of all organisations from light boys to directors) have also now washed off their hands of Nigam. We are helpless."

Earlier, when Shane came to the capital to attend the IFFK, he was told that the producers were suffering mental trauma, he sarcastically responded by saying,“I don't know whether they are mentally sad or mentally sick.” This had infuriated the office-bearers of film bodies.

The Producers' Association has now taken the stand that any talks with regard to Shane is not possible.