After Ithihasa, Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi promises to be fantasy comedy

The 2014 Malayalam movie Ithihasa was lauded as one of the best comedies in the recent times and now after a while, Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi promises to be on the lines of a fantasy comedy.

The posters of the movie released online had been grabbing right attention from one and all. While one saw the stars on air, in another, the actors were seen taking up pizza. The latest one has Althaf as a coach while we get to see the jersy of Dhoni and Tendulkar. Though the plotline of the story is yet to be revealed, the posters has received applauds for it's innovative and unique ideas.



Directed by debutant Jenith Kachappilly, the lastest poster was recently unveiled by actor Tovino Thomas on his Facebook page. Krishna Sankar, Siju Wilson, Sabareesh Varma and Althaf Salim are playing the main leads.

The makers of the movie earlier released a teaser and it was for the first time in Malayalam movie that a teaser was released with audio only.

Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi is produced by Rajesh Augustine who had earlier bankrolled Ithihasa. This movie ’s cinematography is handled by Shinoj P. Ayyappan. Appu Bhattathiri is the editor. Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics to music composed by Prasanth Pillai.