Thank myself for not giving up: Shane Nigam on winning best actor award

For actor Shane Nigam, it's yet another recognition. Shane Nigam recently bagged the 'Best Actor - Special Mention Malayalam' award at Behindwoods Gold Medals.

The actor won the award for his performances in Ishq and Kumabalangi Nights.

The actor was seen in blue suit and even posed for the shutterbugs.

After receiving the award from actor Sivakarthikeyan, Shane said, “I dedicate this award to my sisters and my mother. I also give this to myself for not giving up not matter what may come. It's we ourself who decide who we should eventually become. And I am glad that I have chosen not to let down myself. Spread love whether you are talking, or walking or acting.”

He also quoted the words of AR Rahman and Sachin Tendulkar. “This is not the end of my life. This is just the beginning. Adding to this, I would point out to the message of One Love,” he said.

Further he also sang a few lines from the song 'Munbe Vaa En Anbe Vaa'.

Shane Nigam (23) is the son of popular mimicry artiste and film actor Kalabhavan Abhi who passed away in 2017.

Earlier, Shane Nigam was in hot water after the Producers' Association decided that no producer will sign up with the actor, whose habit of indiscipline had crossed all limits and also decided to stop shooting of two of his films - Veyil and Qurbani.

While leaving for Chennai for the award show, Shane Nigam was asked by media if issues were settled, to which he said, "There have been issues and the reason why I did, is known by some. The directors also are responsible. Anyway I remain positive."