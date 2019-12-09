Shane Nigam reaches IFFK, gets rousing welcome

Amidst all the brouhaha, Shane Nigam is cool with his movies. The movies Ishq and Kumbalangi Nights starring Shane Nigam were screened at IFFK 2019 and the actor attended the screening at the festival premise on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram.

As Shane recahed the venue, fans of the star were seen holding pluck cards which had 'We Support Shane Nigam' written on them.

After the screening, Shane addressed the media regarding the ban he has been facing by Producers' Association and said that talks for compromise is being held. “AMMA will speak for me. I met Siddique and Edavela Babu as AMMA members and they have extended their support for me,” he said.

Further he added, “This last time, on the sets of Veyil, I never had issues with the producer rather it was the director and the cinematographers who created trouble.”

It is to be noted that after he had issues with Veyil team, the Producers' Association scrapped the film along with another movie Qurbani starring Shane Nigam in the lead..

While Veyil was directed by Sarath Menon, Shaz Mohammed was the cinematographer and Joby George bankrolled the project.