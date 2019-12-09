Those who make films on Kashmir are branded terrorists, says director Ashvin Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: One who makes a film on Kashmir could be branded as a terrorist, director Ashvin Kumar said here on Monday.

Kumar was speaking after the screening of his film No Fathers in Kashmir as part of the 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which is under way here.

“Right from the stage of scripting to censoring, those who are supposed to give the nod for the film treat its makers as terrorists. It's not at all easy to make a film in India on a sensitive topic like Kashmir,” he said.

He said it was not proper to portray one as a hero or villain on social media without learning the issues related to Kashmir in detail.

Earlier, talking to Onmanorama, writer-politician Shashi Tharoor had said No Fathers in Kashmir is a film which 'shows the entire experience of ordinary Kashmiris in a deeply sympathetic and profoundly moving way.'

Written also by Ashvin Kumar, No Fathers in Kashmir dwells deep into the lives of the people in the politically-sensitive valley through the eyes of two innocent teens – Noor and Majid. The film stars Zara Webb, Ashvin Kumar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. Ashvin had told a newspaper that No Fathers in Kashmir is a “story of hope and forgiveness, told through the young protagonists.”

Ashvin Kumar, a two time national award-winning filmmaker, is India's youngest Oscar nominee. Among his filmography is India's only Oscar nominated short film Little Terrorist (2004). He has also directed documentaries Inshallah, Kashmir (2012) and Inshallah Football (2010); feature-length thriller The Forest (2012) and coming-of-age tale Dazed in Doon (2010).

Due to the continuous request of audience, the film No Fathers in Kashmir will have an additional show at the IFFK on Thursday 8:30 pm at Nishagandhi theatre. Screening of Castle of dreams by Reza Mirkarimi is rescheduled to Sree theatre on the same day at 12 pm. Haifa Street by Mohanad Hayal will be screened at 3:30 pm on Wednesday at Kalabhavan theatre.