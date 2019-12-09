Fans pour in condolences after actor Nawazuddin's sister dies at 26

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui passed away recently at the age of 26 after battling with cancer for eight years. Syama, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18, breathed her last at a hospital in Pune on Saturday.

Nawaz had tried hard to keep his sister’s illness out of the public eye and revealed about it only last year.

“She’s just a child and the youngest in the family. I will do whatever it takes to cure her. Here I am going through a hard-earned phase of success. Every time I want to celebrate my success I remember that my baby sister is critically ill. It kills all my joy in life,” Nawaz was quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

The news of Syama’s death was confirmed by the actor’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui. He also metioned that Nawazuddin was in the USA when Syama breathed her last.

Fans have sent strength and prayers for Nawaz and his family.