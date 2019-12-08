Siddique meets Shane Nigam, AMMA to hold discussion with FEFKA

Kochi: The controversy surrounding actor Shane Nigam is all set to calm down as the actor meets Siddique and the later intervened in the issue.

Talking to Manorama News, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) secretary Edavela Babu said that after actor Siddique called up Shane, he came to meet at his house in Aluva and raised his concerns. “Though we have taken up Shane's issue, there still need to have some clarity from Producers' Association. During the meeting itself, I called up Mohanlal, who is abroad and told him all about this. Once back, Mohanlal will personally clear everything. And for the same, AMMA will first hold meeting with FEFKA and then will talk with Producers' Association,” he said.

Also read: Shane Nigam's haircut row isn't the first in Mollywood, it happened with Nivin Pauly-Aju too!



Further clarifying, Edavela Babu said, “Shane is a beginner and he needs to attain some experience in order to simultaneously work in two projects at the same time. Clarity over shooting dates is yet another factor which we will have to sort. Though there have been mistakes from Shane, AMMA will protect him.”

Earlier, the producers' association had decided not to sign young actor Shane Nigam for new movies for not cooperating with them and said two under-production movies Veyil and Qurbani will be scrapped. They also alleged the use of drugs by him on the sets of the movie. Shane's mother had then met Edavela Babu and raised the matter who had promised of holding talks and sorting the issue.