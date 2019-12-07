Pic talk: Thalapathy Vijay's entry at a wedding

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the coolest stars of Kollywood. Each time he arrives for a public functions, fans go gaga and can't seem to talk enough of the star.

Recently, Vijay was spotted at a wedding reception party in a popular hotel in Chennai. Reports are rife that it was producer Xavier Britto's daughter's reception and the actor had taken his time off to attend the function.

Vijay was seen in casual white shirt and black pants. Interestingly, it's his hairdo that has caught the attention of one and all.

#ThalapathyVijay with Vels producer Isari Ganesh at a wedding function pic.twitter.com/L18kaD15q4 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 6, 2019

Thalapathy Vijay arrived in his luxury vehicle, Rolls Royce for the event. A video of Vijay making his entry in his car is doing the rounds on social media.

On the career front, Vijay is currently shooting for a yet-untitled Tamil project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Currently dubbed Thalapathy 64, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in key roles.

Vijay was last seen in Atlee-directed Bigil, in which he played dual roles. Bigil went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box office and emerged as one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2019.