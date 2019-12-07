Star-studded wedding reception for Ashrita-Manish Pandey

Actress Ashrita Shetty and cricketer Manish Pandey recently hosted a wedding reception for close friends and relatives here.

The two had exchanged vows in a glittering ceremony in the city on December 2, just hours after Manish led from the front to help Karnataka retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Surat.

From Manish and Ashrita's 'mehendi' to wedding day and reception party, a lot of pictures and videos from their wedding festivities are doing the rounds on the internet.

For mehendi function, Ashrita wore a heavily embroidered Kalki fashion yellow lehnga, keeping it all simple. And for the big day, she picked a maroon-and-gold silk saree, whereas Manish opted for a cream-coloured sherwani.

Talking about their reception look, Ashrita is definitely giving fairytale vibes to girls out there. She chose a statement lilac intricately embroidered lavender coloured 'lehnga'. Manish was decked out in black suit.

The marriage ceremony saw the bigwigs of Indian cricket in attendance including the former and current crop of cricketers. While the spotlight was quite understandably on Manish and Ashrita, it was Yuvi who eventually stole the show.

In one of the images, the bride and groom can be seen sharing smiles with Yuvraj Singh, who stole the limelight with his Punjabi dance.

On the beat of dhol, Yuvraj was seen shaking a leg with Manish.