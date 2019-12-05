CM to inaugurate IFFK, first delegate pass given to Ahaana

Thiruvananthapuram: The 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to commence on December 6, Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at the opening ceremony to be held at Nishagandhi Auditorium at 6 pm. Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran will be Chief Guest while actress Sarada will be special guest at the event.

Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K Balan will preside over the function. Dr. Shashi Tharoor MP will release the Festival Handbook by handing it over to K. Sreekumar, Mayor, Trivandrum Corporation. Turkish filmmaker Serhat Karaaslan's “Passed By Censor” has been selected as the opening film for this year.



Addressing a press conference at the Tagore theatre, Minister AK Balan praised the IFFK for its quality of organisation and film selection. Over 10,500 passes have been given out for the event. The first delegate pass was officially handed over to actress Ahaana Krishna at an event held on Wednesday.



A film market will function from December 8 – 11. Films that were released between September 31, 2018 and August 31, 2019, are eligible for the film market in which online streaming platforms and marketing executives will take part. The Minister hailed this as a great initiative to promote Malayalam films. Seminars and discussions, including several 'Meet the Director' events, will be held at Tagore theatre.



An international jury headed by Egyptian director Khairy Beshara, and comprising of distinguished filmmakers and actors such as Iranian actress Fatemah Motamed-Arya, Nagraj Manjule and Rajeev Menon, will judge the films in the International Competition category. Around 30 foreign guests will be participating in the IFFK 2019.



Speaking of the highlights of the festival, the Minister announced that Argentinian filmmaker Fernando Solanas would be awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the closing ceremony. Five of Solanas's films will be screened in the 'Towards a Third Cinema' category. He also drew attention to Solanas' filmmaking and its strong attempt to resist authoritarianism. Special emphasis has been given to filmmakers from Third-World countries including Afro-Asian and Latin-American countries. As many as 53 films, including the opening film, will have their premiere at the festival.



27 women-directors will have their films showcased at the event. The Country Focus category will host 4 Chinese films. A midnight screening of the Korean thriller “The Door Lock” and Asif Kapadia's “Maradona” will also be held. In the 'Indian Cinema Now' category, 7 films have been selected from over 200 entries.



The film festival has also put in place a 24-hour booking service and mobile application for the convenience of movie enthusiasts.



Chalachitra Academy Chairmain Kamal, Vice-Chairmam Beena Paul, Secretary Mahesh Panchu, Board Member Sibi Malayil and celebrated actor Indrans were also present at the press meet.



IFFK Silver Jubilee celebrations





Minister AK Balan, who opened the Delegate Cell at the Tagore theatre, revealed that preparations for the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the International Film Festival of Kerala are already underway.

The Silver Jubilee will be celebrated next year, and will mark the 25th anniversary of the IFFK. The Minister expressed happiness at the fact that the IFFK had gained attention as a world-renowned international film festival and vowed to make sure that it would be an unforgettable experience.