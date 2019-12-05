Actress Divya Unni and Arun expecting their first child

Malayalam actress and dancer Divya Unni is expecting her first child with Arun. The actress herself shared the news posting a few pictures from the family function.

In the pics, Divya Unni looked stunning in pink saree and was seen posing with husband Arun.

Divya Unni entered wedlock with Mumbai-based engineer Arun Kumar on Feb 4, 2018. The actress is now actively pursuing dance and can be seen in stage shows frequently. Divya Unni is also running a dance school in Houston called Sreepadam School of Arts. She is trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam.

In 2016, Divya had ended her 14-year-old marriage with Dr Sudhir Shekhara. After the divorce, she had moved back to Kochi with her two children, Arjun and Meenakshi.

Divya Unni has acted in films in all four South Indian languages. She was one of the sought-after actresses in Malayalam in the 90s. She entered the film world as a child artiste with the Malayalam actor Neeyethra Dhanya in 1987. The actor got a breakthrough the the film Kalyana Sougandhikam in 1996.