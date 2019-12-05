Dileep-Nadhirshah movie 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan' launched

Dileep and Nadhirshah have finally come together for the latter's upcoming directorial venture.

The film titled Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan has been launched at an event in Kochi. Many from the industry including Dileep, Salim Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, Anusree, Swastika etc were present at the launch function.

The team had earlier revealed the first look poster of the much-awaited project.

Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan features Dileep in the role of a 60-year-old man, named Keshu and it seems like Dileep will be seen in a different avatar. Sajeev Pazhoor of the Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame has penned the screenplay for this film.

Though there isn't any official confirmation in this regard yet, some reports state that Urvashi has been roped in to play his wife in Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan and Ponnamma Babu will be seen playing his sister in this family entertainer.