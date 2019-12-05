{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Dileep-Nadhirshah movie 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan' launched

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

keshu-e-veedinte-nadhan
SHARE

Dileep and Nadhirshah have finally come together for the latter's upcoming directorial venture.

The film titled Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan has been launched at an event in Kochi. Many from the industry including Dileep, Salim Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, Anusree, Swastika etc were present at the launch function.

The team had earlier revealed the first look poster of the much-awaited project.

Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan features Dileep in the role of a 60-year-old man, named Keshu and it seems like Dileep will be seen in a different avatar. Sajeev Pazhoor of the Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame has penned the screenplay for this film.

Though there isn't any official confirmation in this regard yet, some reports state that Urvashi has been roped in to play his wife in Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan and Ponnamma Babu will be seen playing his sister in this family entertainer.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.