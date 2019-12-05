Actress Janaki Krishnan's wedding reception was a family affair

Malayalam actress Janaki Krishnan got married to Abhishekh Shastri recently. A video of wedding reception landed online and is doing the rounds.

A lawyer by profession, Janaki Krishnan debuted as a child star, as Mammootty’s daughter in Black and went on to play one of the daughters of Salim Kumar in Johny Antony’s Masters.

She was also seen in Sathyan Anthikad’s Oru Indian Pranayakatha and Lijin Jose’s Law Point. While she played Fahadh Faasil’s sister in the former, she was sister to Kunchacko in the latter.

Going by the video, Janaki was seen in a designer lehenga while the groom was spotted in a sherwani. With friends and family coming together, the wedding reception looked like one grand affair indeed.

She was last seen in Chemban Vinod starrer Urumbukal Urangarilla.