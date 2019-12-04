Actress Anjali Ameer's partner Anas reacts to harassment allegations

Transgender actress Anjali Ameer had earlier alleged, in a Facebook live video, that her live in partner Anas had threatened to kill her. Reacting to her allegations Anas said that he was ready to leave if Anjali is not interested to live with him. He added that he had stayed with her to ensure Anjali’s safety.

“Let her leave if she is not interested to live with me. I too have a home and family. I stayed with her because she has no one to support her. Anjali is being misled by her friends,” Anas told Manorama News.

Anjali and Anas have been living together for the last two years. However, the actress had posted a live video alleging that Anas was harassing her mentally and physically. She also added that she was not interested to live with him anymore. Anjali further claimed that Anas had threatened to kill her and to throw acid on her face.

Anas aka Anu had become a companion to Anjali who has been alone in her life. The latest allegations have even shocked the duo’s close friends.

Anjali had said that Anas never considers her likes or interests. She alleged that Anas would follow her to college and to her work place. She claimed that he wouldn’t allow her to travel freely or spend time her friends. Anjali claimed that she had walked out on their relationship quite a few times.

Anjali broke down during the live session in which she made the allegations against Anas.