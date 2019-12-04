Concerned about what's happening to us as a society: Mammootty on Hyderabad rape

Mumbai: Megastar Mammootty on Tuesday expressed concerns over the recent rape incidents in the country. A veterinary doctor was killed after being allegedly raped in Hyderabad.

The incident has sparked outrage with many celebrities from the Indian film industry including Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar calling for stringent punishment against the perpetrators.

"Society should be conscious about it. They should ask their conscience, what and why are we doing this. Everybody is concerned what's happening to us, me too," Mammootty told reporters at the trailer launch of his film Mamaangam.

The lavishly-mounted film will see the 67-year-old actor in the role of a warrior. The story is set against a religious festival held once every 12 years at Thirunavaya, on the banks of Bharatapuzha in Kerala.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town and set afire.

Cyberabad police on November 29 arrested all four accused - two truck drivers and two cleaners. According to police, they trapped the victim by deflating a tyre of her scooting and committed the heinous crime when she reached a toll gate to pick her parked vehicle and return home.

The gruesome crime triggered nation-wide outrage with people from all walks of life demanding death penalty for the guilty.

(With inputs from PTI)