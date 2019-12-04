Anjali Ameer breaks down in Facebook live video; alleges harassment by partner

Keralite transgender actress Anjali Ameer, in a Facebook live session, alleged that her live in partner has threatened to kill her. Anjali, who broke down during the live session, said that her live in partner Anas would be responsible if something happens to her. She later alleged to Manorama News that Anas was severely restricting her, making her feel extremely suffocated.

“I have recently posted a message that someone was trying to mentally harass me. I just want to say that I had to be in a live in relationship with a person whom I detest, due to certain circumstances. I had little or no interest to do that. First, he cheated on me and left me. During that time I had posted a message against him. Now he says that he would kill me if I don’t live with him. He has even threatened me with acid attack. I have no wish to live with him. If I hate someone the most in this world, that would only be him. I have already reported it to the police and have submitted a petition to the commissioner,” said Anjali with tears in her eyes.

She further alleged that Anas owes her Rs 4 lakh. She claimed that they live under the same roof despite realizing that they are not mentally compatible. Anjali said that Anas would drop her at the college and then roam around to find out where she was going or whom she was talking to. She further claimed that Anas had been unemployed for the last one and half years.

“He is doing this because I have no one to support me. I am on the verge of taking my own life. I am doing this live session as I am helpless,” said Anjali.