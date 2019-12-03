Nivin Pauly's next Padavettu starts rolling

Nivin Pauly’s next film Padavettu, bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne went on floors on Tuesday. An official launch event was held in Kannur in the presence of the team.

Liju Krishna will be debuting as director with this film and he has scripted it as well. Aruvi fame actress Aditi Balan has been roped in recently to pair opposite to Nivin Pauly and the actress was also present at the launch event. Padavettu will mark Aditi's Malayalam debut.



While Govind Vasantha is composing the music for the film, Shefeek Muhamed Ali is the editor and the movie will have Deepak D Menon handling cinematography.

It may be noted here that Liju Krishna and Sunny Wayne have earlier worked together, when the latter produced the former’s play Moment Just Before Death.

The movie is slated to release by 2020.