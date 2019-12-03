Hridayam: Vineeth Sreenivasan confirms film with Pranav, Kalyani

It was recently that we reported that Vineeth Sreenivasan had plans to make a film with Pranav Mohanlal. Now, director Vineeth himself has finally confirmed that he is teaming up with Pranav and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Titled Hridayam, the script will also be helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and will also see Drashana Rajendran in a pivotal role.

The project is set to be bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner Merryland Cinemas, and co-produced by Nobel Babu Thomas.

The makers have scheduled the movie for Onam 2020.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, made her acting debut in 2017 with the Telugu film Hello. Before Hridayam, she will be seen in her father's directorial Kunjali Marakkar opposite to Pranav himself. Pranav was last seen in Irupathiyonnam Noottandu.

Darshana Rajendran is known for her performances in Mayaanadi, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum and Virus.

Meanwhile, reports are also rife that the movie will be a sequel to Chithram, one of the most celebrated films of Mohanlal. However, Vineeth is yet to reveal about the genre or storyline of Hridayam.