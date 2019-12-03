Black Widow teaser trailer: Scarlett Johansson’s solo superhero venture

The first trailer for Marvel’s standalone Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson has been released online.

Johansson has already played the character, aka Natasha Romanoff, in a string of previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She was seen as a former KGB assassin and current agent of SHIELD, Marvel’s fictional counter-terrorism organisation.

The trailer is full of action and emotion.

Marvel Studios' Black Widow will hit the theatres in India on April 30, a day before its US release.

It will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"Black Widow is one such character who has been integral to the Marvel journey and has been a fan favourite; especially in India. We have seen Natasha Romanoff as a spy, assassin and an Avenger; but she remains a mystery and fans now want to know her origin story more than ever. And as a special treat for these fans; we are releasing 'Black Widow' a day prior to the US," Bikram Duggal, head studio entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland is directing the movie, which will be the first Black Widow standalone.

Johansson last appeared as the superhero in this year's Avengers: Endgame, in which her character sacrifices her life in a battle against supervillain Thanos.