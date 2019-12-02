Priyanka Chopra-Nick share adorable messages on their first wedding anniversary

The adorable couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for a year now.

Nick shared a stunning image of Nickyanka from their Christian wedding ceremony and they can be seen holding hands and exchanging vows. The couple is surrounded by family and friends on either sides. He accompanied the image with caption that read, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary (sic)."

One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7UpmLmPTu8 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2019

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka, 37, as a reply to Nick's post shared throwback photo and wrote, ‘My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me.. ‘Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.’

The lovebirds tied the knot a year ago in a lavish celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, that included a western ceremony as well as a traditional Hindu service.