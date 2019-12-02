When Deepika Padukone consoled an emotional Boney Kapoor

Actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood Producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the book 'Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess' by Satyarth Nayak on Sunday at New Delhi.

While talking about his dear wife and actress Sridevi, Boney Kapoor got emotional and broke down in tears on stage. Deepika, who was standing next to him hugged and consoled him.

Deepika, then shared how she shared a secret bond with Sridevi. She mentioned that the outside world never knew about the special bond with Sridevi and that she had great admiration for Sridevi.

Deepika further stated that it was Sridevi and Boney Kapoor who were very supportive to her in her initial days in Bollywood. Deepika said that Sridevi watched every film of hers and used to send her personalized messages, praising her acting skills.

The event also had Gauri Shinde, director of Sridevi's famous movie 'English Vinglish'.

Sridevi was in Abu Dhabi to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah. Post the celebrations, she headed to Dubai and passed away due to accidental drowning on February 28, 2018.