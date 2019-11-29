No one can ban Shane Nigam, I shall make him my assistant: Rajeev Ravi

Malayalam cinematographer and director has come out in support of actor Shane Nigam stating that nobody can ban him. In an interview with a Malayalam online website, IE Malayalam, Rajeev Ravi responded to the ongoing controversy related to actor Shane Nigam and said that he will associate with Shane for a movie by making him his assistant director.



“The fact to take note here is that Shane is just 22 year old. If he misbehaved on movie sets, it cannot be justified. But there's no need to ban him for that. His personal views are his choice and no one has the right to stop him. He is indeed a talented actor,” said Rajeev Ravi.

The producers association on Thursday decided not to sign young actor Shane Nigam for new movies for not cooperating with them and said two under-production movies Veyil and Qurbani will be scrapped. They also alleged the use of drugs by him on the sets of the movie.

Rajeev Ravi was further quoted as saying, “There is no need to compare him with stars like Mohanlal and Mammootty rather he should be made aware about things. The issue can be easily resolved if one calls him and discuss the matter with him. I have my complete hope in him. Those who have banned him will make movies with him in the future.”

Rajeev Ravi also claimed that the association is just considering one side of the story and mentioned that they should act democratically.

It is to be noted that Shane made his acting debut in Rajeev Ravi's movie Annayum Rasoolum in 2013 starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead.