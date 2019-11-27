Documentary on CMS College releases in Kottayam

Kottayam: CMS college here, which is steeped in 200 years of history, is releasing a documentary on its legacy that has witnessed innumerable annals trailing back to the imperial era.

The documentary, 'Legacy of CMS College 200 years 1817-2017' delves deep into the rich history of the college that was established in 1817. It chronicles the events beginning from the colonial days when the college was set up by the Church Mission Society with Benjamin Bailey as its first principal to the present day.

The documentary directed by filmmaker Joshy Mathew and scripted jointly by him and CMS college's vice principal Verghese C Joshua will be released on Thursday at 4.30 pm at Anashwara Theatre.

The film produced by Roy Sam Daniel, principal CMS College, has been shot in and around Kottayam. The 19th century Kerala has been immaculately recreated in the film with all the details. The camera has been cranked by Swaroop Philip.

Here's the making of the documentary: