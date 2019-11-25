Shane Nigam dons new hairstyle amid controversy with Joby George

A month after the 'haircut' controversy, actor Shane Nigam has finally got a hair makeover. In new pics, that is doing the rounds on social media Shane is seen in a buzz cut comb over. However, there is no clarity if Shane has done this for a new project.

Apart that, he has done clean shaven and has suprised his fans and followers.

Earlier, producer of Veyil, Joby George had allegedly issued death threats against Shane for getting a haircut that would ruin the continuity of the film.

After FEFKA held talks with Joby and Shane, it was agreed that Shane would allot 15 days for the rest of the shooting of Veyil. Following the shoot, last week producer Joby George met the producers' association and said that though Shane agreed to act, the actor was not cooperating with the project.

Shane, on the other hand alleged in a post on social media that he has worked for 10 to 16 hours a day. With the actor donning the new look, it seems the controversy will storm up something more.