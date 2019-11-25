{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Shane Nigam dons new hairstyle amid controversy with Joby George

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

shane-nigam-new-look
SHARE

A month after the 'haircut' controversy, actor Shane Nigam has finally got a hair makeover. In new pics, that is doing the rounds on social media Shane is seen in a buzz cut comb over. However, there is no clarity if Shane has done this for a new project.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Shane is a talented actor but not well behaved: Veyil director Sarath

Apart that, he has done clean shaven and has suprised his fans and followers.

Earlier, producer of Veyil, Joby George had allegedly issued death threats against Shane for getting a haircut that would ruin the continuity of the film.

shane-nigam-new

After FEFKA held talks with Joby and Shane, it was agreed that Shane would allot 15 days for the rest of the shooting of Veyil. Following the shoot, last week producer Joby George met the producers' association and said that though Shane agreed to act, the actor was not cooperating with the project.

Shane, on the other hand alleged in a post on social media that he has worked for 10 to 16 hours a day. With the actor donning the new look, it seems the controversy will storm up something more.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES