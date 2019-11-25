After 32 years, Clara meets Jayakrishnan and Radha

The 1987 Malayalam movie Thoovanathumbikal is a cult classic. Directed by P Padmarajan, it revolved around Jayakrishnan played by Mohanlal, who falls in love with two women; Radha played by Parvathy and Clara by Sumalatha.

The film ends with Clara heading with yet another life and Jayakrishnan and Radha unite.

Well, the 80's reunion at Chiranjeevi's house was a revisit to this iconic movie and characters.

A photo featuring the trio – Mohanlal, Parvathy and Sumalatha has surfaced online and netizens are in awe of the pic. All the three stars look adorable together and reminds of the epic movie released 32 years ago..

Thoovanathumbikal is considered, by many, to be the most romantic movie ever made in Malayalam Cinema History.

Sumalatha Ambareesh who left the limelight is currently serving as the MP of Mandya while Parvathy quit movies and is settled with her family.