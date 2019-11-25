{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

After 32 years, Clara meets Jayakrishnan and Radha

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

After 32 years, Clara meets Jayakrishnan and Radha
Mohanlal with Parvathy and Sumalatha (R)
SHARE

The 1987 Malayalam movie Thoovanathumbikal is a cult classic. Directed by P Padmarajan, it revolved around Jayakrishnan played by Mohanlal, who falls in love with two women; Radha played by Parvathy and Clara by Sumalatha.

The film ends with Clara heading with yet another life and Jayakrishnan and Radha unite.

Well, the 80's reunion at Chiranjeevi's house was a revisit to this iconic movie and characters.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Pic Talk: Mohanlal with his amazing friend

A photo featuring the trio – Mohanlal, Parvathy and Sumalatha has surfaced online and netizens are in awe of the pic. All the three stars look adorable together and reminds of the epic movie released 32 years ago..

Thoovanathumbikal is considered, by many, to be the most romantic movie ever made in Malayalam Cinema History. 

Sumalatha Ambareesh who left the limelight is currently serving as the MP of Mandya while Parvathy quit movies and is settled with her family.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES