Pic Talk: Mohanlal with his amazing friend

A picture of superstars Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi from the annual 'Class of 80s' reunion party is breaking the Internet.

Yes, Mohanlal himself had shared the photo on his social media accounts with Chiranjeevi from the 10th edition of the annual reunion of south actors who started working in the Eighties. Along with the photo he captioned, "With my amazing friend Chiranjeevi."

This year, the party was hosted by Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad and many stars attended the starry function. The party dress code was black and gold and going by the pics that has surfaced online, stars looks classy.

An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WG6rrWMPyY — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Poonam Dhillon, Jayasudha, Shobhana, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushbu, Revathi and Lissy were also spotted at the event.



On the work front, Mohanlal is currently filming for the movie Big Brother.

